Bryan Chiu, Jeremaine Copeland highlight Canadian Football Hall of Fame class of 2025

The 2025 class for the Canadian Football Hall of Fame has been unveiled, featuring receiver Jeremaine Copeland, offensive linemen Bryan Chiu and Jovan Olafioye, linebacker Darryl Hall, defensive back Scott Flagel, and builders Glen Johnson and Frank McCrystal.

Copeland played 11 CFL seasons as a member of the Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders, and Toronto Argonauts from 2001 to 2011. The native of Harriman, Tenn. was a two-time All-CFL receiver, finishing his career with 622 catches for 10,115 yards and 75 touchdowns over 168 games. He won two Grey Cups, one as a member of the Alouettes and one with the Stampeders.

Chiu was a second-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes in the 1996 CFL Draft out of Washington State. The native of Vancouver, B.C. played 13 seasons with the club at centre, earning one Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, seven All-CFL selections, and winning two Grey Cups. He is currently the head football coach at Vancouver College, his high school alma mater.

Olafioye played 156 career CFL games as a member of the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes, earning six All-CFL selections at offensive tackle. The native of Detroit, Mich. helped the Lions win the Grey Cup in 2011 and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2012.

Hall played eight seasons in the CFL as a member of the Stampeders where he played a role in revolutionizing the strong-side linebacker position. The University of Washington product played 143 CFL games, recording 546 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, and 16 interceptions. He was twice named All-CFL and won two Grey Cups. Hall’s CFL career was interrupted from 1993 to 1995 when he played in the NFL.

Flagel played in the CFL from 1982 to 1991 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Calgary Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Ottawa Rough Riders. He ranks 12th all-time in CFL history in takeaways with 60, including 40 interceptions and 20 fumble recoveries, and recorded seven blocked kicks. The native of Winnipeg, Man. was a three-time All-CFL selection, won one Grey Cup, and was once named Most Outstanding Canadian.

Johnson spent 24 years as a CFL official, working 416 games and 11 Grey Cups. After the native of Winnipeg, Man. finished his on-field career, he worked for the league office as vice-president of officiating and was later promoted to senior vice-president of officiating.

McCrystal was the longtime head coach of the Regina Rams, helping the team win seven Canadian Bowls prior to its move to U Sports in 1999. He stayed on with the team post-move until his retirement in 2014, winning the Frank Tindall Trophy in 2007. McCrystal is also a member of the Regina Sports Hall of Fame.

The two inductees to the media wing of the Hall of Fame are Paul Friesen and Judy Owen.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on the evening of Friday, Sept. 19.

“On behalf of the entire Canadian football community, we are incredibly excited to celebrate these seven legends,” said Hall of Fame executive director Eric Noivo in a statement.

“Their contributions on and off the field have helped set the standard for excellence in our game. For their countless accomplishments, their scores of accolades and all the inspiration that they have provided to so many, it will be an absolute privilege to have them join their peers in the Hall.”