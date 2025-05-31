Toronto Argonauts’ QB Chad Kelly ‘cleared for practice’ ahead of Week 1: Ryan Dinwiddie

The Toronto Argonauts will have a decision to make at the quarterback entering the first week of the 2025 regular season, as starter Chad Kelly has officially been cleared for practice for the first time since breaking his leg last November.

“Chad actually got cleared today with his final X-ray,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told reporters following the team’s final preseason game on Friday. “He’s cleared, so we’ll see. He wants to play this week, and we gotta make a decision there.”

Kelly has been rehabbing his broken right tibia and fibula bones since sustaining that gruesome injury in the East Final on Saturday, November 9. The 32-year-old was limited to throwing in street clothes for much of training camp before being completely sidelined this week with an ingrown toenail that required surgery to remove. As a result, he briefly returned home to visit his newborn son.

While Kelly is expected to be back on the field when the team returns to practice this week, Dinwiddie has yet to decide whether he will participate in contact activities. That will determine if he is eligible to start the season opener.

“He’s cleared for practice, and then you gotta figure out what we want to do as far as contact,” the head coach explained. “He’s been cleared and if we feel like he can play and not put him in harm’s way, we’ll make that decision. But I’m just glad he’s cleared, and he’s moving around better and he’s in good spirits as well.”

Kelly was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023 but played only nine games last year due to suspension, throwing for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 48 times for 214 yards and four scores.

If the Argos elect to take a cautious approach with their franchise pivot, backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle has already been announced as the starter. The 31-year-old started the Grey Cup in Kelly’s absence and threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to be named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Toronto will open their season on Friday, June 6 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes at 7:30 p.m. EDT.