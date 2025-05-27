Ryan Dinwiddie: Nick Arbuckle to start for Toronto Argonauts if Chad Kelly unavailable

There is no quarterback controversy in Toronto as the Argonauts will start Nick Arbuckle if Chad Kelly is unavailable for the first game of the regular season.

“I feel like he’s playing good football right now, so Nick’s gonna be our starter Week 1 if Chad’s not available,” said Dinwiddie. “Cam (Dukes) is building, too, but he’s going to be our two and he’s going to get a majority of the reps (in our second preseason game).”

Arbuckle made only one regular-season start for the Boatmen in 2024, a 39-25 win over the Calgary Stampeders at BMO Field. The 31-year-old native of Oxnard, Ont. rose to prominence in the playoffs when he took over the controls in the East Final after Kelly suffered a fractured leg. He started the Grey Cup and threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to be named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“I think we’ve been approaching training camp and practices really well,” said Arbuckle. “There’s a lot of veterans, especially in the starting lineup of the offence who have been with this offence before and understand the scheme. I think guys are doing a really good job learning and taking opportunities each day of our reps.”

Dukes started the first eight games of the 2024 season for Toronto as Kelly served a nine-game suspension, though he eventually lost the starting job to Arbuckle. The 26-year-old threw for 1,444 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions and carried the ball 57 times for 321 yards and four scores. He also started the club’s meaningless regular-season finale, posting a 4-5 record as a starter.

In an interview with TSN on Monday, Dinwiddie revealed that Kelly recently developed an ingrown toenail, which required surgery to remove. He has returned home for a few days for the operation, also giving him a chance to spend time his with newborn son.

Kelly was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023 but played only nine games last year, throwing for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 48 times for 214 yards and four scores. Dinwiddie had previously indicated that there was a 50 percent chance he would be ready to start Week 1.

The Argonauts will close out their preseason on Friday, May 30 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7:00 p.m. EDT. After performing final roster cuts on Saturday, May 31, Toronto will visit the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 6 to open its regular season.