Edmonton Elks sign third-fastest player in NFL Combine history, three others

Barnes rose to prominence at the 2022 NFL Combine when he ran a 4.23-second forty-yard dash, the third-fastest electronic time in the event’s history. The six-foot, 186-pound cornerback was selected 242nd overall in the seventh round of that year’s NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns over the next three seasons, dressing for two games. He was most recently under contract with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas but did not see game action.

Prior to his professional career, the native of Silsbee, Tex. converted from receiver to defensive back as a freshman at Baylor. He went on to play 41 games for the Bears, making 69 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 17 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Clark wrapped up his college career at the University of South Florida in 2023, where he recorded 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass break-ups, and one interception in 10 games. The six-foot-four, 204-pound defender previously played 34 games over five seasons at Nebraska, where he made 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass breakups, and a pick.