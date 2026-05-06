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Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts release Jon Edouard, one other

Photo: Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts have released National defensive back Jon Edouard and American defensive lineman Malachi Bailey.

Edouard dressed for 17 regular-season games with the team in 2025, recording one defensive tackle and 11 special teams tackles. He made one start at field-side cornerback.

The 30-year-old was born in Orlando, Fla. but qualified for National status after playing collegiately at Carleton University. He went unselected in the 2022 CFL Draft but signed with the Argonauts later that year.

The five-foot-eleven, 185-pound defender played 41 regular-season games with Toronto, making 13 defensive tackles, 23 special teams tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Bailey played at the University of Arizona in 2025, where he recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks over 11 games.

The six-foot-two, 278-pound defender previously played at Alcorn State University, where he was twice named first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference. Over three seasons, he made 128 total tackles, 46.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

The Toronto Argonauts recently selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding depth up front. The team’s other major offseason additions include offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Toronto will play its first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 23, then its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.

In 2025, Toronto finished third in the East Division standings with a 5-13 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Mike Miller was promoted to the role of head coach following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie.

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