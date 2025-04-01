Stewart Johnston top candidate to become CFL commissioner: reports

TSN president Stewart Johnston has emerged as the top candidate to become the next commissioner of the Canadian Football League, multiple reports have indicated, the first of which originated from The Canadian Press.

The 54-year-old native of Toronto, who was raised primarily in Ottawa, has been with TSN since 1997 when he joined the network as an intern. In 2006, he became TSN’s vice president of programming and, by 2010, was promoted to the role of president.

Randy Ambrosie, who became the CFL’s commissioner in 2017, decided to step away from the role late last year after the board of governors voted against offering him a contract extension. The 61-year-old native of Winnipeg, who is one of the longest-tenured commissioners in league history, agreed to stay on until his replacement was found.

TSN has been the CFL’s exclusive national television partner since 2008, though its existing deal, which is reportedly worth $50 million per year, is set to expire after next season.

The CFL and CFLPA struck a seven-year collective bargaining agreement in 2022 following a four-day strike, though the union can opt out of the deal after the 2026 season to coincide with a new television rights deal.