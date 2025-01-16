CFL unveils 2025 schedule highlighted by fewer short weeks, earlier start times

The Canadian Football League unveiled its schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday after weeks of delays and fan complaints, boasting a calendar that features fewer short turnarounds for players and more opportunities for families to attend games.

“We’re thrilled to present the incredible season ahead with our brand of fun, fast and entertaining football,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “Each offseason brings a wealth of intrigue – new leadership, game-changing acquisitions and much more. However the previous season finished, June 5 represents the start of something new – a clean slate filled with tantalizing possibilities and the chance for dreams to come true.”

Highlights of the new schedule include no teams having to play on a four-day turnaround this season, with no more than two five-day weeks per franchise. Nobody will face an opponent coming off a bye more than three times either. There has also been a 44 percent increase in games kicking off at 4:00 p.m. local or earlier, allowing more kids to be at the games.

The new league calendar will kick off in Saskatchewan with the hometown Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday, June 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET. All roads lead to the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16.

Among the key matchups on the schedule are the annual Labour Day Classics, with Winnipeg visiting Saskatchewan on August 31, Toronto travelling to Hamilton the following day, and Edmonton wrapping things up with a trip to Calgary on September 1. The Battle of Ontario will not have a rematch played the following day.

The Elks and Ticats will face off at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday, September 20 for the annual Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game. No team will play on Canada Day, but the Redblacks will visit the Alouettes for Canadian Thanksgiving on October 13 for the third of three games played on Mondays.

Unlike last season, only four weeks will feature games played Thursday through Sunday: Week 4, Week 5, Week 7, and Week 8. The last Sunday game, excluding Labour Day weekend, will take place on July 27, while the last Thursday matchup will be on August 21.

This is the latest that a CFL schedule has been released in a non-pandemic year since 2017. All other schedules since then have been unveiled in November or December.

The 2025 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league’s free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will also be able to tune in on CFL+., visit CFL.ca.

The full 2025 CFL schedule can be found below.

Preseason Week 1

Mon, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Lions

Preseason Week 2

Sat, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Sat, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

Sat, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Sat, May 24 at 9:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

Preseason Week 3

Fri, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

Fri, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Fri, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Fri, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks

Week 1

Thu, June 5 at 9:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Fri, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

Sat, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders

Sat, June 7 at 10:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions

Week 2

Thu, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Fri, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Sat, June 14 at 4:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts

Sat, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Week 3

Thu, June 19 at 9:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks

Fri, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts

Sat, June 21 at 4:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders

Sat, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Lions

Week 4

Thu, June 26 at 8:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Fri, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Sat, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Sun, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks

Week 5

Thu, July 3 at 9:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders

Fri, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

Sat, July 5 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Montreal Alouettes

Sun, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks

Week 6

Fri, July 11 at 9:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Sat, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Sun, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks

Week 7

Thu, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

Fri, July 18 at 8:30 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Sat, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions

Sun, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks

Week 8

Thu, July 24 at 9:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders

Fri, July 25 at 9:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Sat, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts

Sun, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at B.C. Lions

Week 9

Thu, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks

Fri, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Sat, Aug. 2 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks

Sat, Aug. 2 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes

Week 10

Thu, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Fri, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Montreal Alouettes

Sat, Aug. 9 at 3:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts

Sat, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders

Week 11

Thu, Aug. 14 at 8:30 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Fri, Aug. 15 at 9:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks

Sat, Aug. 16 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Sat, Aug. 16 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions

Week 12

Thu, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes

Fri, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks

Sat, Aug. 23 at 3:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Toronto Argonauts

Sat, Aug. 23 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders

Week 13

Sun, Aug. 31 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mon, Sep. 1 at 2:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Mon, Sep. 1 at 6:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

Week 14

Fri, Sep. 5 at 7:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Ottawa Redblacks

Sat, Sep. 6 at 1:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes

Sat, Sep. 6 at 4:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Sat, Sep. 6 at 7:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks

Week 15

Fri, Sep. 12 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Fri, Sep. 12 at 10:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions

Sat, Sep. 13 at 3:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts

Sat, Sep. 13 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Week 16

Fri, Sep. 19 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts

Fri, Sep. 19 at 9:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Calgary Stampeders

Sat, Sep. 20 at 3:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks

Sat, Sep. 20 at 7:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Week 17

Fri, Sep. 26 at 7:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes

Fri, Sep. 26 at 10:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Lions

Sat, Sep. 27 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Sat, Sep. 27 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks

Week 18

Fri, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks

Sat, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

Sat, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Lions

Week 19

Fri, Oct. 10 at 9:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Sat, Oct. 11 at 3:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Sat, Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks

Mon, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

Week 20

Fri, Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Fri, Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions

Sat, Oct. 18 at 3:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Sat, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders

Week 21

Fri, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Fri, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks

Sat, Oct. 25 at 3:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Sat, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Postseason

Sat, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. — Eastern Semi-Final

Sat, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. — Western Semi-Final

Sat, Nov. 8 at 3:00 p.m. — Eastern Final

Sat, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. — Western Final

Sun, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. — 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg