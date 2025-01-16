CFL unveils 2025 schedule highlighted by fewer short weeks, earlier start times

The Canadian Football League unveiled its schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday after weeks of delays and fan complaints, boasting a calendar that features fewer short turnarounds for players and more opportunities for families to attend games.
“We’re thrilled to present the incredible season ahead with our brand of fun, fast and entertaining football,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “Each offseason brings a wealth of intrigue – new leadership, game-changing acquisitions and much more. However the previous season finished, June 5 represents the start of something new – a clean slate filled with tantalizing possibilities and the chance for dreams to come true.”
Highlights of the new schedule include no teams having to play on a four-day turnaround this season, with no more than two five-day weeks per franchise. Nobody will face an opponent coming off a bye more than three times either. There has also been a 44 percent increase in games kicking off at 4:00 p.m. local or earlier, allowing more kids to be at the games.
The new league calendar will kick off in Saskatchewan with the hometown Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday, June 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET. All roads lead to the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16.
Among the key matchups on the schedule are the annual Labour Day Classics, with Winnipeg visiting Saskatchewan on August 31, Toronto travelling to Hamilton the following day, and Edmonton wrapping things up with a trip to Calgary on September 1. The Battle of Ontario will not have a rematch played the following day.
The Elks and Ticats will face off at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday, September 20 for the annual Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game. No team will play on Canada Day, but the Redblacks will visit the Alouettes for Canadian Thanksgiving on October 13 for the third of three games played on Mondays.
Unlike last season, only four weeks will feature games played Thursday through Sunday: Week 4, Week 5, Week 7, and Week 8. The last Sunday game, excluding Labour Day weekend, will take place on July 27, while the last Thursday matchup will be on August 21.
This is the latest that a CFL schedule has been released in a non-pandemic year since 2017. All other schedules since then have been unveiled in November or December.
The 2025 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league’s free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will also be able to tune in on CFL+., visit CFL.ca.
The full 2025 CFL schedule can be found below.
Preseason Week 1
Mon, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Lions
Preseason Week 2
Sat, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Sat, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes
Sat, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Sat, May 24 at 9:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders
Preseason Week 3
Fri, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts
Fri, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
Fri, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Fri, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks
Week 1
Thu, June 5 at 9:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Fri, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes
Sat, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders
Sat, June 7 at 10:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions
Week 2
Thu, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Fri, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
Sat, June 14 at 4:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts
Sat, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Week 3
Thu, June 19 at 9:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks
Fri, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts
Sat, June 21 at 4:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders
Sat, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Lions
Week 4
Thu, June 26 at 8:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Fri, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Sat, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Sun, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks
Week 5
Thu, July 3 at 9:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders
Fri, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts
Sat, July 5 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Montreal Alouettes
Sun, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks
Week 6
Fri, July 11 at 9:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Sat, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Sun, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks
Week 7
Thu, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes
Fri, July 18 at 8:30 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Sat, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions
Sun, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks
Week 8
Thu, July 24 at 9:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders
Fri, July 25 at 9:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Sat, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts
Sun, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at B.C. Lions
Week 9
Thu, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks
Fri, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Sat, Aug. 2 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks
Sat, Aug. 2 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes
Week 10
Thu, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Fri, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Montreal Alouettes
Sat, Aug. 9 at 3:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts
Sat, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders
Week 11
Thu, Aug. 14 at 8:30 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Fri, Aug. 15 at 9:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks
Sat, Aug. 16 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Sat, Aug. 16 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions
Week 12
Thu, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes
Fri, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks
Sat, Aug. 23 at 3:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Toronto Argonauts
Sat, Aug. 23 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders
Week 13
Sun, Aug. 31 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Mon, Sep. 1 at 2:30 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Mon, Sep. 1 at 6:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders
Week 14
Fri, Sep. 5 at 7:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Ottawa Redblacks
Sat, Sep. 6 at 1:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
Sat, Sep. 6 at 4:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Sat, Sep. 6 at 7:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks
Week 15
Fri, Sep. 12 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Fri, Sep. 12 at 10:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions
Sat, Sep. 13 at 3:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts
Sat, Sep. 13 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Week 16
Fri, Sep. 19 at 7:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
Fri, Sep. 19 at 9:30 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Calgary Stampeders
Sat, Sep. 20 at 3:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks
Sat, Sep. 20 at 7:00 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Week 17
Fri, Sep. 26 at 7:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes
Fri, Sep. 26 at 10:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Lions
Sat, Sep. 27 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Sat, Sep. 27 at 7:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks
Week 18
Fri, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks
Sat, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. — Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts
Sat, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Lions
Week 19
Fri, Oct. 10 at 9:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Sat, Oct. 11 at 3:00 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Sat, Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks
Mon, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes
Week 20
Fri, Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. — Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Fri, Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. — Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions
Sat, Oct. 18 at 3:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
Sat, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. — Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders
Week 21
Fri, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m. — Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Fri, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. — Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks
Sat, Oct. 25 at 3:00 p.m. — Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Sat, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. — B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Postseason
Sat, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. — Eastern Semi-Final
Sat, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. — Western Semi-Final
Sat, Nov. 8 at 3:00 p.m. — Eastern Final
Sat, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. — Western Final
Sun, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. — 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg