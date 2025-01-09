Saskatchewan Roughriders sign QB Jake Maier to one-year contract for 2025

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Jake Maier to a one-year contract for the 2025 season, per sources.

The six-foot, 200-pound Fullerton, Calif. native started 15 games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2024, completing 72.3 percent of his passes for 3,841 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He went 5-9-1 as a starter as the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

Maier signed his first professional contract with Calgary in 2020 and played meaningful snaps as a rookie in 2021, eventually unseating Bo Levi Mitchell as the team’s starting quarterback. He has finished his tenure with the Stamps throwing for 11,685 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

The 27-year-old remains close with Marc Mueller, who was his quarterbacks coach in Calgary for three seasons before becoming the offensive coordinator with the Roughriders in 2024. Expect Maier to backup starter Trevor Harris this season.