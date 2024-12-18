Tim Hortons Field no more: Hamilton stadium to get new name in 2025

Tim Hortons Field will soon be no more.

There’s no need to panic — nothing is happening to the building itself. It’s just going to have a different name.

The Hamilton Sports Group, which owns the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC, announced on Wednesday that the naming rights deal it struck with Tim Hortons when the venue opened in 2014 will not renewed.

It remains unclear who the next naming rights partner will be.

“Similar to how the stadium grounds have evolved over time, our partnership with Tim Hortons has evolved throughout the last 60-plus years,” said Hamilton Sports Group president and COO Matt Afinec in a statement. “Since the first Tim Hortons store opened in 1964 on Ottawa Street North, our two brands have been connected as proud Hamilton partners. They’ll continue to be linked through this latest evolution, just in a different way.”

“Tim Hortons will remain a significant and long-term partner of the Tiger-Cats and the stadium itself. We also look forward to continuing our great relationships with our local Tim Hortons restaurant owners here in Hamilton, who were instrumental in the stadium’s success over the last 10 years.”

Tim Hortons Field was built for a cost of $145.7 million and has played host to over three million visitors and more than 250 sports and entertainment events, including two Grey Cups, two Vanier Cups, and an NHL Heritage Classic.