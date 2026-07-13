B.C. Lions sign Tulsa product JaQuan Adams

Photo: Tulsa. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman JaQuan Adams, the team announced on Monday. He’s been placed on the practice roster.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker made 11 starts at the University of Tulsa in 2025.

The native of Raleigh, N.C. previously played at Monroe University, Gardner-Webb University, and East Tennessee State.

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The B.C. Lions (1-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (4-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, July 17 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a bye week, while the Elks dominated the Ottawa Redblacks in a 40-17 win at home.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 880 CHED in Edmonton.