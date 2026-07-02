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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release Global veteran Tyron Vrede

Graphic: 3DownNation

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Global linebacker Tyron Vrede on the eve of a rematch with his old team.

Vrede was signed by the Riders in free agency to add depth to the linebacker position. He has yet to dress for a game, as Saskatchewan employs a Global kicker and punter. CFL teams are not allowed to dress more that two Global players on gameday.

The six-foot, 230-pound defender spent the last five seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording 41 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

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The native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, was originally the tenth overall pick in the 2021 CFL Global Draft. He played collegiately at the University of North Dakota, where he made 55 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass deflections over 22 games.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-1) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-3) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, July 3, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 40-34 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks dropped a 37-35 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 30 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or TSN 1200 in Ottawa.

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