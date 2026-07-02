Edmonton Elks sign Idaho standout Isiah King

Photo courtesy: Idaho Athletics

The Edmonton Elks have signed American linebacker Isiah King to their practice roster.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound defender spent the entirety of his collegiate career at the University of Idaho, appearing in 41 games over five seasons. King amassed 152 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, and seven passes defended, earning first-team All-Big Sky in 2025.

The San Diego, Cal., native went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but would later sign with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He was released in June before ever reaching training camp.

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The Elks are in need of linebacker help, with starter Nick Anderson on the six-game injured list and backup Brock Mogensen expected to join him this week.

The Edmonton Elks (3-0) will visit the B.C. Lions (0-3) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday, July 4, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 23-18 come-from-behind win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while the Lions lost the first of two games in the Okanagan against the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 26 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.