Connect with us

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign Idaho standout Isiah King

Photo courtesy: Idaho Athletics

The Edmonton Elks have signed American linebacker Isiah King to their practice roster.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound defender spent the entirety of his collegiate career at the University of Idaho, appearing in 41 games over five seasons. King amassed 152 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, and seven passes defended, earning first-team All-Big Sky in 2025.

The San Diego, Cal., native went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but would later sign with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He was released in June before ever reaching training camp.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

The Elks are in need of linebacker help, with starter Nick Anderson on the six-game injured list and backup Brock Mogensen expected to join him this week.

The Edmonton Elks (3-0) will visit the B.C. Lions (0-3) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday, July 4, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 23-18 come-from-behind win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while the Lions lost the first of two games in the Okanagan against the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 26 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.

Today's Game Thursday, July 2

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Ottawa Redblacks still searching for franchise QB eight years later

John Hodge

Dru Brown addresses Ottawa Redblacks departure, defends arm strength

JC Abbott

Wynton McManis expected to make Hamilton Tiger-Cats debut in Week 5

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Amar Doman

B.C. Lions

Amar Doman believes CFL finances ‘solid as hell,’ B.C. Lions ‘on track’ for profitability

Pacific Frost Uniforms

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions unveil new ‘pacific frost’ away uniforms

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

Murray Clarke

News

Murray Clarke retires as CFL sets 2026 officials roster

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Week 1 Picks

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 1

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders defend crown on banner day

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions run out of options, drop opener to Riders (& 11 other thoughts)

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories