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Reggie Begelton ‘looked pretty good’ in limited return to Calgary Stampeders practice

Reggie Begelton
Courtesy: Brett Holmes/CFL

Reggie Begelton was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, marking the first tentative step in his return to the lineup with the Calgary Stampeders.

According to head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, those steps were overwhelmingly positive.

“To me, he looked pretty good,” Dickenson said. “That was the first time he’s been able to do any individual drills and take part in, basically, being a part of the team. That’s the thing that’s so hard when you’re hurt, is that you’re not wearing your pads or your jersey. He’s been basically on the sideline the entire time.”

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Begelton was carted off the field during a Week 2 win over Toronto in 2025 after suffering what was later reported to be a fractured leg. The three-time All-CFL selection had been one of Calgary’s most effective offensive weapons prior to the injury, making 427 catches for 5,660 yards and 28 touchdowns in 88 career games.

The Stampeder played coy with Begelton’s status throughout training camp, but quietly renegotiated his contract at the end of May with the understanding that a return was not imminent. Last week, Dickenson revealed that Begelton’s injury had been more severe than the team initially thought and that he was “not that close” to being ready.

While Begelton’s return to practice may be a positive development, there are many more boxes to be checked before he can re-enter the lineup.

“Good to see him back out there, and now let’s see how he reacts to a little bit extra,” Dickenson said. “It’s only one practice. Next week, he will be able to do more the way the rules are, and I’m looking forward to watching him do a little bit more.”

The Calgary Stampeders (1-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-1) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 2, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 40-34 upset victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Stampeders beat the B.C. Lions in Kelowna by a score of 41-33.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Today's Game Thursday, July 2

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