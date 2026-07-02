Connect with us

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks release long-anticipated QB Nicholas Vattiato

Ottawa Redblacks helmet
Photo: Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks have released American quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, the team announced on Thursday.

The native of Plantation, Fla. signed with the team late last month, which prompted the released of former Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan. Vattiato had been the longest-tenured member of Ottawa’s negotiation list, having been added in August 2024.

The six-foot, 210-pound passer finished his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State University in 2025. He completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,150 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions over nine games with the team.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Vattiato spent his entire collegiate career with the Blue Raiders, completing 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 9,674 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 516 yards and five scores.

The Redblacks released their depth chart for Friday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday. Jake Maier remains the team’s starting quarterback with McLeod Bethel-Thompson as the backup and Bryson Barnes as the third-stringer.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-3) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-1) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, July 3 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 40-34 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks dropped a 37-35 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 30 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or TSN 1200 in Ottawa.

Today's Game Thursday, July 2

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Ottawa Redblacks still searching for franchise QB eight years later

John Hodge

Dru Brown addresses Ottawa Redblacks departure, defends arm strength

JC Abbott

Wynton McManis expected to make Hamilton Tiger-Cats debut in Week 5

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Amar Doman

B.C. Lions

Amar Doman believes CFL finances ‘solid as hell,’ B.C. Lions ‘on track’ for profitability

Pacific Frost Uniforms

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions unveil new ‘pacific frost’ away uniforms

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

Murray Clarke

News

Murray Clarke retires as CFL sets 2026 officials roster

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Week 1 Picks

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 1

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders defend crown on banner day

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions run out of options, drop opener to Riders (& 11 other thoughts)

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories