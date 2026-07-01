Samuel Emilus questionable for Saskatchewan Roughriders against Ottawa

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially listed Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus as questionable for their game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. The team released an updated injury report on Wednesday.

The Montreal native did not practice on Monday due to an ankle injury but participated more throughout the week, including full participation on Wednesday.

The six-foot, 200-pound target has made 14 receptions for 246 yards and three touchdowns so far this year.

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Kian Schaffer-Baker missed practice on Monday due to an oblique injury but was a limited participant on Tuesday and a full participant on Wednesday. He has been listed as available.

The 28-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont. is currently the CFL’s second-leading receiver, having made 27 receptions for 384 yards and two touchdowns through three games to start the season.

Fellow receiver Jaylen Johnson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, has been ruled out despite being a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other players the Roughriders have ruled out include receiver Dylan Djete (quad), defensive linemen Benoit Marion (shoulder) and Ali Saad (calf), linebackers Jayden Dalke (hand) and Ryder Varga (knee), and returner James Letcher Jr. (elbow).

Players listed as available include receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby (shoulder) and defensive back Nelson Lokombo (ankle).

A.J. Ouellette, who missed last week’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts, is questionable. He was limited through the practice week due to an ankle injury.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-1) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-3) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, July 3 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 40-34 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks dropped a 37-35 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 30 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or TSN 1200 in Ottawa.