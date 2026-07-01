Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Samuel Emilus questionable for Saskatchewan Roughriders against Ottawa

Photo: Tanner Piper/Piper Sports Photography/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially listed Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus as questionable for their game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. The team released an updated injury report on Wednesday.

The Montreal native did not practice on Monday due to an ankle injury but participated more throughout the week, including full participation on Wednesday.

The six-foot, 200-pound target has made 14 receptions for 246 yards and three touchdowns so far this year.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Kian Schaffer-Baker missed practice on Monday due to an oblique injury but was a limited participant on Tuesday and a full participant on Wednesday. He has been listed as available.

The 28-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont. is currently the CFL’s second-leading receiver, having made 27 receptions for 384 yards and two touchdowns through three games to start the season.

Fellow receiver Jaylen Johnson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, has been ruled out despite being a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other players the Roughriders have ruled out include receiver Dylan Djete (quad), defensive linemen Benoit Marion (shoulder) and Ali Saad (calf), linebackers Jayden Dalke (hand) and Ryder Varga (knee), and returner James Letcher Jr. (elbow).

Players listed as available include receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby (shoulder) and defensive back Nelson Lokombo (ankle).

A.J. Ouellette, who missed last week’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts, is questionable. He was limited through the practice week due to an ankle injury.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-1) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-3) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, July 3 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 40-34 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Redblacks dropped a 37-35 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 30 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or TSN 1200 in Ottawa.

Next Game Thursday, July 2

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Ottawa Redblacks still searching for franchise QB eight years later

John Hodge

Dru Brown addresses Ottawa Redblacks departure, defends arm strength

JC Abbott

No timeline for B.C. Lions hiring next special teams coordinator

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Toronto Argonauts-Saskatchewan Roughriders total

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

Grey Cup

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

Pacific Frost Uniforms

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions unveil new ‘pacific frost’ away uniforms

Amar Doman

B.C. Lions

Amar Doman believes CFL finances ‘solid as hell,’ B.C. Lions ‘on track’ for profitability

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

Murray Clarke

News

Murray Clarke retires as CFL sets 2026 officials roster

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Week 1 Picks

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 1

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories