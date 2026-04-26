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Canadian Dariel Djabome accepts NFL rookie mini-camp invite from Washington Commanders: sources

Photo courtesy: Rutgers Athletics

Canadian linebacker Dariel Djabome has accepted a rookie mini-camp invitation from the Washington Commanders. He is represented by Montreal-based agent Nathaniel (Nate) Thomas.

The native of Longueuil, Que. recently went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played 47 games over four seasons with Rutgers University, making 192 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass knockdown.

Djabome served as a team captain in 2025, was named an All-Big Ten honourable mention by the media, and was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player with the best combination of academics, leadership, and on-field performance.

He was also a finalist for the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2024, which is awarded annually to the top Canadian player in NCAA football.

The defender’s older brother, Rossini Sandjong-Djabome, was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft and played for the Edmonton Elks in 2021.

Djabome measured in at a little over six-foot-one and weighed 233 pounds at the Rutgers pro day. He ran a 4.79-second forty-yard dash, 7.06-second three-cone, 4.28-second shuttle, leapt 32 inches in the vertical jump, 10 feet in the broad jump, and recorded 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Djabome is the eighth-ranked prospect in the upcoming 2026 CFL Draft. He has been projected as a first-round pick by 3DownNation.

The 2026 CFL Draft will run on Tuesday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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