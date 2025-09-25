Official: Davis Alexander to start for Montreal Alouettes against Calgary

It’s official: franchise quarterback Davis Alexander is making his return to the lineup for the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.

The 26-year-old native of Gig Harbor, Wash. has missed eight straight games due to a hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for most of the season. He has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions this year and rushed nine times for 87 yards and one score.

The six-foot, 194-pound passer has gone 4-0 as a starter in 2025, though the Alouettes are 3-7 without him. Alexander is in his fourth season with the team but his first as their starter. Over 53 career regular-season CFL games, he has thrown for 2,598 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Montreal Alouettes (7-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-5) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, September 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a blowout loss to the B.C. Lions, while the Alouettes narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts on the road.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 in Montreal.