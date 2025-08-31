The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are getting a couple of big names back after their bye, just in time for the biggest game of the year.

Safety Stavros Katsantonis and boundary cornerback Jamal Peters are set to return to action this week after a brief injury absence. Katsantonis has been the best safety in the league through the first half of the season, recording 38 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and three interceptions, while Peters has followed up a 2024 East Division all-star campaign with 36 defensive tackles and three interceptions of his own.

Also making their return from injury for the rivalry matchup are Canadian running back Johnny Augustine, receiver Tyler Ternowski, and long snapper Gordon Whyte. American linebacker Braxton Hill will make his debut as a depth piece.

The only significant subtraction from this week’s roster is backup Canadian offensive lineman Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a knee injury. Veteran Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky is listed as a healthy scratch, while offensive lineman Arvin Hosseini, running back Kevin Brown, and defensive back Zamari Walton have been returned to the practice roster.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (3-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats had a bye to recover from their loss to the Riders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 25 degrees with sunny skies. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.