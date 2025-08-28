B.C. Lions sign former PFF All-American DL Levi Bell

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive lineman Levi Bell to their practice roster.

The five-foot-11, 275-pound pass rusher wrapped up his collegiate career at Texas State University in 2022, notching 66 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and seven hurries across 12 games. He was named second-team All-Sunbelt as a defensive tackle and received the third-highest grade of any defensive player in college football that season, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned third-team All-American honours from that publication.

Bell first attended the College of Idaho, a NAIA program in Caldwell, Ida., in 2018, recording 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery as a freshman. After a successful stint at Tyler Junior College, he entered the FBS ranks with Louisiana Tech and registered 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games.

“Adding a player like Levi gives us another weapon on defence,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “Not only is he an excellent pass rusher with a terrific motor, but he’s the kind of player we want in our locker room and in the community. We expect him to contribute right away.”

Bell went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and initially signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, recording 23 tackles and four sacks in seven games, including playoffs. That earned him an opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks, where he notched 10 tackles and a sack in three preseason games. He was waived as part of final cuts and spent the remainder of the season on the practice roster.

After a brief return to the UFL’s Panthers where he saw minimal action, the native of Cedar Park, Tex., signed with the Indianapolis Colts and recorded six tackles in preseason action, before being released. He again signed in the UFL at the start of the 2025 season but was released after recording four tackles in four games.

The B.C. Lions (5-6) are currently on a bye week. They are slated to return to action on Friday, September 5, when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-8).