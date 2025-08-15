All-star DB Jamal Peters, three other key players out for Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Riders

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be without several key starters when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, including lockdown cornerback Jamal Peters.

Peters (neck) is one of four players who have been placed on the one-game injured list this week. The 28-year-old has appeared in all nine games for the team this year at boundary corner, recording 36 defensive tackles and three interceptions. He was named an East Division all-star during his first season with Hamilton in 2024 after recording 38 defensive tackles and four interceptions.

Also missing from the defensive side of the ball this week will be weak-side linebacker Ray Wilborn, who appears to have been made a healthy scratch after not being listed on the injury report. The Ball State product has made 38 defensive tackles and five special teams tackles this year. Safety Stavros Katsantonis (calf) has been listed as a game-time decision after missing practice all week.

Kyler Fisher will step up into the starting linebacking unit after making five defensive tackles and seven special teams tackles in seven games as a backup. Rookie Zamari Walton will make his debut at boundary corner, while 2025 fourth-round pick Ty Anderson will dress for depth at defensive tackle.

The biggest loss could be that of returner Isaiah Wooden (shoulder), who leads the CFL in both punt and kick return average while scoring three total touchdowns. Defensive back Quavian White will dress for the first time and handle those duties.

On offence, Canadian running back Johnny Augustine (hip) will sit out, with American Kevin Brown making his first appearance for Hamilton after stops in Edmonton and Toronto.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-3) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats had their six-game winning streak snapped by the B.C. Lions this past week, while the Roughriders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.