Ottawa Redblacks’ returner DeVonte Dedmon carted off with leg injury vs Edmonton Elks

The Ottawa Redblacks could be without dynamic returner DeVonte Dedmon for the foreseeable future after he was carted off the field during Sunday’s clash with the Edmonton Elks.

Dedmon fielded a punt midway through the second quarter and mustered a five-yard return before being tackled along the sideline by D.K. Bonhomme. His ankle appeared to twist awkwardly underneath the opponent, causing an immediate scream and obvious discomfort. After being attended to by medical staff, he was lifted onto a cart with his left leg supported.

Kalil Pimpleton replaced Dedmon as the primary returner and took a punt back 97 yards later in the same frame to make the score 22-17 Edmonton.

Dedmon has appeared in all five games this season, returning 13 kickoffs for 289 yards and 12 punts for 136 yards. In 10 games in 2024, returning 29 kickoffs for 799 yards and a touchdown — leading the CFL with an average of 27.6 yards per return. He also returned 37 punts for 424 yards and added his first receiving major.

The 29-year-old joined the Redblacks in 2019 and became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021 and earned a contract with the Miami Dolphins, but returned to Ottawa after being cut the following season.

Through 39 CFL games, the William & Mary product has returned 119 kickoffs for 3,123 yards and three touchdowns, while fielding 143 punts for 1,889 yards and another three scores.