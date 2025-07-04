Linebacker Josh Woods returns to B.C. Lions’ lineup after ACL recovery

The B.C. Lions will get a massive boost to their linebacking corps following a year-long absence, as American standout Josh Woods is set to make his return from a torn ACL on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was poised for a breakout season in 2024, his first as a full-time starter, and recorded 21 defensive tackles through the first three games before injuring his knee on June 28 against Edmonton. In total, Woods has appeared in 41 regular-season CFL games with B.C. since 2021, making 90 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and scoring a defensive touchdown.

Woods is currently listed as a backup at weakside linebacker behind Canadian Ben Hladik, who has 13 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and an interception so far this season. However, the UCLA product is expected to see significant package usage and can play under the designation of a nationalized American veteran.

In addition to Woods’ return, the defence has received good news in the form of Canadian defensive end Mathieu Betts, who won’t miss time despite being limited with an elbow injury. Team sack leader DeWayne Hendrix (thigh) won’t be so lucky and has been placed on the one-game injured list, with rookie Tomasi Laulile making his debut at defensive tackle. Backup defensive back Tyler Coyle (thigh) has been moved to the six-game, while rookie Canadian safety Jackson Findlay returns from a hamstring issue.

Offensively, the team had already announced that Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke would make his return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence. He will be joined by receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who scored two touchdowns in the season opener. That bumps rookie Jermaine Jackson back to return duties, while Phillip Brooks has been demoted to the practice roster.

There will also be a change at right guard as 2024 first-round CFL Draft pick Anu Una is set to make his first career start in place of Tyler Packer, who has been placed on the six-game with a head injury. Backup Canadian receiver Kieran Poissant also slides back into the lineup following the release of Ezechiel Tieide.

The B.C. Lions (1-3) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.