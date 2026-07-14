Saskatchewan Roughriders sell out Labour Day Classic

Courtesy: Michael Scraper

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have sold out the annual Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Roughriders sold out last year’s Labour Day Classic during the first week of August. The game drew an above-capacity crowd of 34,243 and has sold out every year since 2022.

Since 2016, Saskatchewan holds a 5-4 record in the annual rivalry game. The Roughriders won last year’s affair by a score of 34-30 after Tevaughn Campbell returned an interception 112 yards for a score in the final minute of the game.

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This year’s Labour Day Classic will mark the first of two meetings between the Roughriders and Blue Bombers this season. Saskatchewan is averaging crowds of 26,893 through three regular-season home games this year.

The Roughriders (4-1) are currently on a bye week. The team is 39-21 all-time in Labour Day Classics against the Blue Bombers.