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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders release Morice Blackwell II

Photo: Calgary Stampeders. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Morice Blackwell II, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old dressed for one regular-season game with the team this year, filling a depth role in a 40-37 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 3. He was subsequently moved to the practice roster.

The six-foot-one, 214-pound defender played eight regular-season games in Calgary last year, recording six special teams tackles in a depth role.

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The native of Fort Worth, Texas attended rookie minicamps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Blackwell II played 48 collegiate games at the University of Texas where he made 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-3) will host the Montreal Alouettes (4-1) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, July 18 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met at Percival Molson Stadium this past week, where the Alouettes won 37-30.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 27 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Next Game Friday, July 17

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