Ottawa Redblacks add Global linebacker Les Maruo to practice roster

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Global linebacker Les Maruo to the practice roster.

A native of Yokkaichi, Japan, Maruo played nine games last season for the Edmonton Elks and made eight special teams tackles. He previously spent three seasons as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after being selected fourth overall in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

In 47 CFL games, Maruo recorded 24 defensive tackles, 28 special teams tackles, and two sacks. Prior to the CFL, he played two seasons with the Asahi Soft Drink Challengers in the Japanese X-League.

Maruo began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College before moving to the University of Texas at San Antonio, starting all 12 games for the Roadrunners in his senior season. In 23 total NCAA games, he posted 98 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one pass knockdown.

Despite being born in Japan, Maruo was raised in Wichita, Kan. since he was nine years old and took up the sport of football while in the United States.

The Redblacks will open the 2025 season on Thursday, June 5 when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 9:00 p.m. EDT.