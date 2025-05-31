Saskatchewan Roughriders cut 17, including twin Canadian LBs Justin, Jordan Herdman-Reed

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released 17 players ahead of the CFL’s roster cutdown deadline, including twin Canadian linebackers Justin and Jordan Herdman-Reed.

Justin recorded 16 special teams tackles with the Roughriders in 2024, his fourth season with the team. He was originally a seventh-round pick by the Toronto Argonauts and has made 53 defensive tackles, 67 special teams tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles over 70 career regular season games.

Jordan made eight special teams tackles over 13 regular-season games with Saskatchewan last season, his third with the team. The six-foot, 229-pound defender was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He has recorded 96 defensive tackles, 68 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble over 76 career games with the Lions, Roughriders, and Calgary Stampeders.

The team also released American running back Trent Pennix; Canadian receiver Brayden Misseri; American receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.; American offensive linemen Yoseph Carter, Brandon Kemp, Nick Jones, Jahmir Ross-Johnson, and Jack Sherwin; American defensive linemen Eric Black and Alex Gubner; Amerian linebacker Braxton Hill; American defensive backs Robert Javier, Tyrique McGhee, and Phalen Sanford; and Canadian kicker Dawson Hodge.

The team also added five 2025 CFL Draft picks to the retired list, indicating they are returning to school. They included receiver Daniel Wiebe, offensive lineman Erik Andersen, defensive lineman Liam Hoskins, linebacker Seth Hundeby, and defensive back Gideo Agyei. Global punter Bailey Flint was added to the suspended list.

Additionally, the Riders assigned 11 players to the practice roster to start the season. That list includes American running back Mario Anderson; Canadian receiver D’Sean Mimbs; American receivers Drae McCray and Joe Robustelli; Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerr; American offensive lineman Payton Collins; Canadian defensive lineman Benoit Marion; American defensive lineman Kendy Charles; American defensive backs Antoine Brooks Jr. and Eddie Heckad; and Global punter Joe Couch.

All nine CFL franchises have to complete their final roster cuts by 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 31. The Riders open the regular season on Thursday, June 5 when they host the Ottawa Redblacks at 9:00 p.m. EDT.