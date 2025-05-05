Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian kicker and punter Dawson Hodge

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian kicker and punter Dawson Hodge.

The five-foot-11, 180-pound Hodge attended Wilfrid Laurier University from 2021 through 2024 where he played in 41 games converting 63-of-68 field goals (73.3 percent) while punting 255 times, averaging 41.3 yards.

The Coquitlam, BC native was named an OUA all-star and second team All-Canadian in 2022. He was also named Laurier’s Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Hodge was taught how to kick growing up by his neighbour who just happened to be legendary CFLer Lui Passaglia.

Toronto opens rookie camp on Wednesday, May 7 with main training camp opening on Sunday, May 11 at the University of Guelph.