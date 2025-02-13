Canadian fullback David Mackie announces retirement from CFL

Versatile Canadian fullback David Mackie has announced his retirement from professional football.

“It’s a bittersweet day as I say goodbye to the football family that gave me a chance to live out my dream,” Mackie said in a statement.

“From Ed Hervey and Wally Buono who drafted me in 2018 to the current regime that kept believing in me year after year to all of my teammates and coaches, they are all brothers for life. It was a real honour to represent this great organization for my entire career.”

The 30-year-old played all six seasons in his CFL career with the B.C. Lions. He suited up in 61 games, rushing 49 times for 206 yards with eight touchdowns. He also caught 25 receptions for 203 yards, returned three kickoffs for 52 yards, and made 35 specials teams tackles.

“David exemplified what it meant to be a Lion. He was tough, always did things at 100 percent of his ability and was a leader on and off the field. We will all miss him,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement.

The six-foot-two, 252-pound Mackie was selected in the second round, 16th overall during the 2018 CFL Draft coming out of Western University. The Jackson’s Point, Ont. native won a Vanier Cup with the Mustangs in 2017.