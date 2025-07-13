Montreal Alouettes release American REC Jalen Wayne

The Montreal Alouettes have released American receiver Jalen Wayne.

The 26-year-old dressed and started in Montreal’s Week 5 loss to the B.C. Lions, but did not record a statistic. It was his first CFL appearance.

Wayne previously attended training camp with the Alouettes in 2024 but was released. The native of Baton Rouge, La. later attended training camp with the Green Bay Packers and made one catch for eight yards over three preseason games, before rejoining Montreal in January. In 2023, he had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound target played six collegiate seasons at South Alabama University, making 152 catches for 1,978 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was an All-Sun Belt Conference Honourable Mention in 2022.

The Alouettes (3-2) returned from their bye week on Sunday and are preparing to host the Toronto Argonauts (1-4) on Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.