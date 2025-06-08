Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran RB Ka’Deem Carey: sources

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran running Ka’Deem Carey, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation.

The move comes after the Riders’ starting running back A.J. Ouellette suffered a head injury early in Thursday’s season-opening victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The team moved quickly to reinforce the position, coming to terms with Carey on Friday.

The 32-year-old was a surprise final roster cut by the Toronto Argonauts on June 1 after earning East Division all-star honours in 2024. He started all 18 regular-season games last year, rushing 191 times for 1,060 yards, 5.5 per carry, with seven touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 356 yards and one TD.

The five-foot-nine, 215-pound back rushed nine times for 43 yards in the East Semi-Final, 12 times for 92 yards in the East Final and 15 times for 79 yards with one touchdown in the 111th Grey Cup. It was the first season in his CFL career he played every game — 21 regular-season and playoff contests combined.

Carey was originally selected in the fourth round, 117th overall during the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He spent parts of four seasons in the Windy City and earned over $2.2 million USD then came over the border to the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

The Tucson, Ariz. native has played 62 CFL games, rushing 683 times for 3,915 yards, 5.7 per carry, with 26 touchdowns. He has 127 receptions for 1,088 yards with two touchdowns. Carey has two Grey Cup rings, two West Division all-star nods, one CFL all-star selection and one East Division all-star nomination in his career.

Riders’ head coach Corey Mace overlapped with Carey in Calgary and said he “wouldn’t be shocked” if he found another CFL home after his release. That will now be in Saskatchewan, where he joins Canadian backup Thomas Bertrand-Hudon and practice roster rookie Mario Anderson as potential candidates to start this week.

The Riders (1-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) on Saturday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.