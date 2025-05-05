Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Canadian receiver Joey Corcoran

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed national receiver Joey Corcoran.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound Corcoran was selected in the fifth round, 39th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Montreal, QC native played 36 career games over five seasons with the University of New Hampshire. He recorded 126 receptions for 1,476 yards with eight touchdowns during his collegiate career, including a 2024 season with 39 catches for 459 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

The 25-year-old Corcoran also led the team in punt return yards last year. The St. Paul’s School product was a two-sport athlete who contributed to back-to-back NEPSAC championships. After redshirting his first year at UNH, he became a consistent offensive threat over the next three seasons.

Winnipeg opens rookie camp on Wednesday, May 7 with main training camp opening on Sunday, May 11.