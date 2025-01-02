QB Kurtis Rourke thanks brother Nathan, expresses Canadian pride in preparation for 2025 NFL Draft

Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has penned a touching farewell to his college career, issuing thanks to many, including his brother Nathan, as he begins preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old issued the statement on Instagram on Wednesday. It can be read in its entirety below.

“As I prepare to take the next step in my football journey and declare for the NFL Draft, I find myself reflecting on the incredible people and experiences that have brought me to this moment. I thank God for His constant presence in my life. My faith has been my foundation through all the ups and downs. I’m excited for what His plan holds, knowing that with God, all things are possible, and His purpose is greater than anything I could have imagined.

To the fans, coaches, and teammates at both Ohio University and Indiana University: thank you from the bottom of my heart. At Ohio, you welcomed me with open arms and gave me the opportunity to grow both as a quarterback and as a person. To my teammates there, you are my brothers, and I will always cherish the memories we made on and off the field.

To Indiana University, though my time with you was brief, I am deeply grateful for the chance to join such a passionate and dedicated football family. Being part of the incredible run we had this year was nothing short of extraordinary, and I’ll carry those experiences with me forever. The fight, grit, and determination in my teammates and coaches will continue to inspire me as I move forward.

To my wife, Caroline, your unwavering support, love, and belief in me have been amazing. Through the highs and lows, you’ve been my rock, and I can’t thank you enough for walking this journey with me. To my family, thank you for instilling in me the values of hard work, discipline, and perseverance. To my brother Nathan, your example and encouragement continue to inspire me every day. Watching you chase your dreams has always reminded me of what’s possible.

Lastly, to my home country of Canada — I am proud to represent you on this stage.

As I look ahead to the NFL Draft, I carry with me the lessons, love, and support of all who’ve been part of this incredible journey. Thank you for being part of my story. This is only the beginning.

With extreme gratitude, Kurtis Rourke”

Despite the language used in his statement, Rourke did not need to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft as he was automatically eligible after exhausting all his college eligibility.

Rourke won the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian NCAA player in 2024 following a standout season at Indiana University. He threw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and an inaugural appearance in the College Football Playoff. The six-foot-five, 230-pound pivot was named second-team All-Big Ten, a finalist for the Manning Award, and finished ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

The native of Oakville, Ont. started his collegiate career with a five-year run at Ohio University where he threw for 7,651 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions and ran for 828 yards and 11 scores. He was named the Mid-American Conference’s Most Valuable Player in 2022.

Kurtis is the younger brother of current B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke, who twice took home the Jon Cornish Trophy while at Ohio. The 26-year-old was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022 and later spent time with four different NFL teams before returning to Canada.

The younger Rourke is the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft but is expected to be selected in the mid-rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. He will begin the pre-draft process by playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30.