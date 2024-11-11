Toronto Argonauts bring back QB Bryan Scott for Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have brought back American quarterback Bryan Scott.

Scott spent the first half of the regular season with the team before being released in mid-August following the reinstatement of franchise quarterback Chad Kelly. He dressed for nine games in a backup role and completed all five of his pass attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown during his team’s loss to Montreal in Week 4.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound passer was signed to the practice roster by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in September following a season-ending injury to backup quarterback Chris Streveler. He was added alongside Jake Dolegala, who previously started games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and B.C. Lions, but was released later that month.

The native of Rolling Hills, Calif. was a collegiate standout at Occidental College where he threw for 9,073 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions and carried the ball 158 times for 402 yards and 13 touchdowns over 33 games. As a senior, he was named the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year.

Toronto lost Kelly to a fractured leg during their 30-28 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final. Nick Arbuckle will start in the Grey Cup against Winnipeg with Cameron Dukes and Scott presumably filling the two depth roles on the active roster.