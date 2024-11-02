Toronto Argonauts advance to East Final with record-tying win over Ottawa Redblacks

The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 58-38 in the East Semi-Final on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

With 96 combined points, the contest is tied for the highest-scoring playoff game in CFL history. The Argos point total of 58 was good for the third most by a single team in the postseason.

The Argos fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter but stormed back after a couple of deep shots from quarterback Chad Kelly to receivers Makai Polk and Davaris Daniels in the second quarter. Toronto continued to pour on the points in the second half, icing the game with back-to-back pick-sixes — the first lateralled from Wynton McManis to Tarvarus McFadden for 88 yards and the second 71 yards from Benjie Franklin.

Kelly, who was briefly pulled from the game due to concussion protocol, completed 18-of-20 for 358 yards and four touchdowns, adding 29 yards and a score on the ground. Polk had four catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, while Daniels added 88 yards and two majors on four receptions. In addition to their interceptions, McManis had a game-leading 10 tackles while Franklin finished second with eight.

Without a true running back dressed, the Redblacks were forced to go to the air 61 times. Dru Brown completed 46 of those attempts for 476 yards and three touchdowns while committing two late interceptions. Receiver Bralon Addison, who was listed as the starting tailback, ran for just 17 yards but hauled in 10 catches for 103 yards and a pair of scores. Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV forced Ottawa’s only takeaway, stripping Kelly via a hellacious hit in the first quarter.

The Argonauts (11-8) will now advance to the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes (12-5-1) on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT at Percival Molson Stadium.