With Cam Dukes getting first team reps heading into Toronto’s regular season finale in Edmonton, the expectation is the Argos will rest a number of starters. Hosts Ben Grant and JB go through all the week’s Argos news including an intriguing quarterback signing and positive signs at the turnstiles, and look at what can be gained and what can be lost against the Elks.

