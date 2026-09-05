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Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks extend Kenny Logan Jr. through 2027

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks.

The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Kenny Logan Jr. to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Green and Gold through 2027.

The 25-year-old has amassed 34 defensive tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in nine games this season and was named a mid-season CFL all-star by 3DownNation. He is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is listed as doubtful for the Labour Day Classic.

“Kenny has consistently demonstrated the qualities we value most, both on and off the field,” Edmonton Elks vice president of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement.

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“This extension reflects our commitment to building a foundation of continuity, character, and culture. Kenny is an important part of our future, and we’re excited to have him remain an Edmonton Elk as we continue working to build a team capable of competing with the best in the Canadian Football League.”

The six-foot, 210-pound defender first joined the Elks in 2025 and quickly established himself as a starter at strong-side linebacker. He suited up for 16 games, recording 47 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, and three pass knockdowns.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Logan Jr. briefly spent time with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He attended Kansas University, where he racked up 313 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 21 passes defended, and four fumble recoveries as a Jayhawk.

The Edmonton Elks (8-3) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-6) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 7, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Elks were on bye while the Stampeders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats thanks to a late touchdown run from Dedrick Mills.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 20 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Next Game Sunday, September 6

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