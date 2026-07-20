B.C. Lions to sign QB Tyrie Adams: report

Photo courtesy: Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

The B.C. Lions are expected to sign American quarterback Tyrie Adams, TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Monday night.

The 29-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, playing 23 regular-season games with the team. He completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 817 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions, and rushed 21 times for 116 yards.

The six-foot, 185-pound passer started two games for the Redblacks last season, posting an 0-2 record. He became a free agent in February but went unsigned.

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The native of St. Petersburg, Fla. played collegiately at Western Carolina University, where he became the program’s all-time leader in completions (739), pass attempts (1,172), passing yards (8,978), and passing touchdowns (64). He also rushed for 2,547 career yards.

Lions franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder against the Edmonton Elks this past week. He watched the rest of the game from the sidelines in a sling.

Chase Brice took over the controls from Rourke and completed 20-of-34 pass attempts for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one intercepton.

The only other quarterback on B.C.’s roster is Kaidon Salter, a CFL rookie out of Liberty University.

The B.C. Lions (1-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week after Lirim Hajrullahu missed a potential walk-off game-winning field goal, while the Lions failed in their comeback bid against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Vancouver calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.