Calgary Stampeders get Marquel Lee back against Lions, bench Adam Bighill

The Calgary Stampeders will have longtime NFL linebacker Marquel Lee back in the starting lineup when they visit the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old native of San Diego, Calif. started the first two games of the season for Calgary at middle linebacker and recorded 15 defensive tackles. He suffered a bicep injury in Week 2, which caused him to miss the team’s next 12 matchups.

The Stampeders turned to Micah Teitz and Adam Bighill to fill the void at middle linebacker, though the latter has been moved to the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch this week. The future Hall of Fame inductee has recorded eight defensive tackles and one special teams tackle through four regular-season games with Calgary this season.

Lee was originally a fifth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft. He recorded 115 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and three pass knockdowns over 45 career regular-season games with the Raiders.

The Red and White will also start Lorenzo Mauldin IV at defensive end after acquiring him from the Ottawa Redblacks via trade. The 33-year-old defender, who was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022, has made 163 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, 36 sacks, and six forced fumbles over 90 career regular-season games.

The Stampeders have also moved quarterback Logan Bonner to the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch with 2025 CFL Draft pick Quincy Vaughn taking over third-string duties. The 24-year-old native of Brantford, Ont. has rushed for five touchdowns as a short-yardage quarterback while also playing at tight end and fullback.

Calgary is riding a three-game losing skid that has put them at risk of falling out of second place in the West Division standings if they lose this week.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-6) will visit the B.C. Lions (8-7) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 4 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders suffered a one sided loss to the Montreal Alouettes this past week, while the Lions came away with a close win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.