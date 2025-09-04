Edmonton Elks sign former Argos DL Jordan Williams

The Edmonton Elks have signed former Toronto Argonauts’ defensive tackle Jordan Williams.

Williams started the first 10 games of the regular season at defensive tackle for Toronto and recorded 10 defensive tackles and one touchdown. He was benched in favour of rookie Ricky Correia and released on August 26.

The six-foot-five, 285-pound native of Virginia Beach, Va. played nine regular-season games with the Argonauts in 2024, making 12 defensive tackles and two sacks and winning a Grey Cup. He had previous professional stints with the Miami Dolphins and Memphis Showboats.

The 26-year-old played collegiately at Clemson University and Virginia Tech University, winning a National Championship with the Tigers in 2018. He made 75 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 50 collegiate games.

The Edmonton Elks (4-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders dominated Edmonton in last week’s Labour Day Classic by a score of 28-7.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 880 CHED in Edmonton.