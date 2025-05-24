Fourteen thoughts on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ preseason win over Saskatchewan

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders by a score of 15-9 in preseason action in front of 27,913 fans at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday. Below are my thoughts on the game along with exclusive quotes from Winnipeg’s locker room.

The Zach came back

Franchise quarterback Zach Collaros recently signed a contract extension that ties him to the Blue Bombers through 2026. The 13-year veteran was set to become a free agent after this year, leading to speculation that he could retire — especially if Winnipeg wins a Grey Cup at home in November.

Instead, barring unforeseen circumstances, Collaros will be Winnipeg’s quarterback in 2026. The 36-year-old threw for a career-high 4,336 yards last season, though his 17-to-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio was mediocre at best. With an improved receiving corps around him, club management seems confident he’ll bounce back.

As for his performance on Saturday, Collaros played the first quarter and completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 93 yards. His best play came near the midway point of the quarter when he dodged an oncoming rusher, stepped up in the pocket, and found Jaylen Hall for a 25-yard gain over the middle. Perhaps most importantly, it didn’t appear as though the 36-year-old took any hits from opposing defenders.

Collaros, who has not played during the preseason in some previous years, indicated he recently learned he would suit up against Saskatchewan.

“(Head coach Mike O’Shea) came up to me a couple of days ago and said, ‘You’re going to play this week.’ We didn’t really have much discussions as to why,” said Collaros. “To be able to get out there and be able to rep some plays against another opponent at game speed is helpful, for sure.”

It should be noted that while the Blue Bombers now have a quarterback for 2026, they don’t have a head coach or general manager, though that’s a story for another day.

On the receiving end

After an injury-riddled season in the receiving corps, the Blue Bombers added multiple veteran targets in free agency along with a fresh batch of rookies from the collegiate ranks for 2025. Dalton Schoen and Nic Demski didn’t play on Saturday, giving the many newcomers ample opportunity to compete.

Though there were some nice catches, it’d be tough to suggest any receiver in particular stood out. Keric Wheatfall, Myron Mitchell, and Kevens Clercius, all of whom are entering their second year with the team, each made three catches, as did free-agent addition Reggie White Jr. Nobody cracked more than 30 yards, however, as Winnipeg’s quarterbacks rarely pushed the ball deep.

Myron Mitchell, who played four games as a rookie last year, made a nice catch on a crossing route that was thrown behind him on Winnipeg’s opening drive, though it was negated by a holding penalty on Tui Eli. Two plays later, he dropped a short pass in the flat after Rolan Milligan Jr. popped him with a perfectly-timed hit. Late in the first quarter, he made another nice grab after leaping between two Saskatchewan defenders.

Wheatfall caught a quick hitch pass late in the first quarter and took it for 13 yards, side-hurdling a defender to reach the first down marker. He also made a nice leaping grab on a shot from Chris Streveler near the sideline.

Jaylen Hall wasn’t technically in the starting lineup but he spent plenty of time on the field in the first quarter, making a 25-yard catch over the middle from a scrambling Zach Collaros. Joey Corcoran, the team’s fifth-round pick out of the University of Connecticut, made a nice snag to generate a first down on Winnipeg’s final drive.

The biggest surprise may have been the relative lack of production from free-agent additions Dillon Mitchell and Jerreth Sterns. Mitchell has reportedly been running with the backups for most of training camp despite being the team’s third-highest-paid receiver. He made only one catch and it came in the fourth quarter.

Sterns was also on the field in the fourth quarter, though he was at least in the original starting lineup. The 25-year-old had one of the best seasons in the history of collegiate football in 2021 when he caught 150 passes for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns at Western Kentucky University. He finished the night with one catch for five yards.

Safety valve

The competition to replace Brandon Alexander at safety appears to be down to veteran Jamal Parker and rookie Cam Allen.

Parker, who has primarily played field-side cornerback in the past, has made 61 total tackles, one sack, and one interception over 21 career games in Winnipeg, though he missed all of last season due to injury. Parker brings a much different dimension than Alexander used to as he’s a true coverage guy — not a physical thumper.

The 27-year-old blitzed once in the second quarter and would have had a chance to make a play on running back Mario Anderson had defensive tackle Devin Adams not already blown up the play for a four-yard loss. Parker played most of the first half and didn’t register a statistic, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing for a safety.

Allen took over near the end of the first half. The six-foot-one, 195-pound defender has a more prototypical build for the position, though he has no previous CFL experience. Allen was a collegiate standout at Purdue University where he made 203 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 18 pass knockdowns, 13 interceptions, nine sacks, and four fumble recoveries over 56 games with the Boilermakers.

The 25-year-old wasted no time making a big play, intercepting a pass Jake Maier inexplicably threw at his chest. On the next drive, he made a diving knockdown on a pass intended for Tommy Nield. It was a nice play, though Nield isn’t the type of receiver who should be getting behind coverage.

Allen made a nice tackle on a streaking Thomas Bertrand-Hudon on Saskatchewan’s first possession of the second half, though he was called for pass interference a few plays later. It was a solid debut overall, though Parker will likely get the first chance to start once the bullets start flying for real.

The Strevolution

Chris Streveler is more heralded for his prowess as a runner than a passer but his performance in the first half may have fans in Winnipeg feeling less anxious about Zach Collaros being suspended for the team’s regular-season opener.

The dual-threat veteran completed six-of-10 pass attempts for 49 yards and slung a few nice balls to the wide side of the field with ease. He took only one deep shot, which fell just outside the fingertips of Nico Kwemo, though most of Winnipeg’s receivers would have been able to run under it and make the catch. It was Streveler’s first game action since he suffered a torn ACL in September.

“The way things ended last year, being able to get back out there feels great. It felt like I was in command of the offence, good communication with some of the backup guys out there, put the ball in play, put together a couple nice drives,” said Streveler. “I felt like I was in control of the ball, putting it where I wanted to put it, and giving guy opportunities.”

“Chris did a great job when he was in there, I thought he threw the ball really well,” said Collaros. “The game wasn’t too fast for him.”

Streveler didn’t do much in limited action during the second half as a snap from Tui Eli slipped through his hands. Regardless, it was a nice showing from a quarterback who struggles with accuracy at times.

Return policy

Peyton Logan is one of the most dangerous players in the CFL when the ball is in his hands, which is why fans were so excited when he signed with the Blue Bombers in free agency. After suffering an injury early in training camp, however, it seems unlikely that he’ll be available for the start of the regular season, leaving the kick return spot vacant.

Trey Vaval, who was one of the players on JC Abbott’s watchlist for Saturday, found a seam on the opening kickoff, though he slipped after gaining 27 yards. He slipped again on his first punt return, which went for nine yards. He told 3DownNation postgame that the cleats he wore on Saturday are over a year old. Evidently, it’s time for a new pair.

In total, the Minnesota State product returned three punts for 24 yards and two kickoffs for 37 yards. What was arguably Vaval’s best play came on his third punt return when he sprinted to catch the ball near the sideline, preventing a possible bounce.

Kick returners weren’t listed on Winnipeg’s official depth chart but Myron Mitchell was the only other player who got any reps. The second-year man finished the game with one punt return for 14 yards, one kickoff return for 20 yards, and one missed field goal return for eight yards. Gavin Cobb and Kody Case also have return experience, though neither receiver played on Saturday due to injury.

The right way

Eric Lofton, who started every game for the Blue Bombers at right tackle last season, didn’t play on Saturday and has missed most of training camp due to injury.

Kendall Randolph started in his place and looked decent. He was beaten badly on a spin move near the midway point of the first quarter, which almost resulted in a sack, though he had a brilliant lead block on a pull in the second quarter that allowed Reggie White Jr. to scamper for 14 yards.

Aidan Hemphill eventually took over at right tackle but got beaten by Benoit Marion on the final play of the third quarter, resulting in a strip-sack of Terry Wilson. If Lofton is unable to play the regular-season opener on June 12, it appears Randolph will be the easy choice to get the start. Gabe Wallace also took some late-game reps at right tackle, though it seems unlikely that he’ll play there except for emergency situations.

Full coverage

The Blue Bombers allowed two big kickoff returns to Drae McCray in the first half, giving up gains of 51 and 36 yards. Both returns attacked the right side of Winnipeg’s formation — the returner ran to his left — which means someone might have been out of their lane multiple times. Veteran kicker Sergio Castillo was forced to make a tackle, which hardly seems optimal.

“I think we’ve just gotta stay in our lanes and just run down there full speed,” said second-year special teamer Fabian Weitz. “Also, I’ve gotta do a better job of setting the edge.”

In the second half, McCray found a seam up the middle for a 16-yard punt return. Evidently, special teams coordinator Mike Miller has some work to do with his young players.

It’d be a lot Cooley if you did

There tends to be at least one rookie who pops off in every preseason game and on Saturday it was Quinton Cooley, a diminutive runner who went for 2,655 yards and 29 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Liberty University.

Cooley ran five times for 36 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards, fighting through arm tackles and making defenders miss in the open field. Not to rain on Cooley’s parade, but it should be noted that he was facing Saskatchewan’s third and fourth-string defenders. He’s also an American running back, which the Blue Bombers tend not to dress.

There might be a spot on Winnipeg’s roster for Cooley as long as Peyton Logan is out due to injury, though Cooley told 3DownNation postgame that he hasn’t returned since high school. Who knows? Maybe he’ll get a look next week.

No whistle

James Vaughters, Winnipeg’s highly-touted addition along the defensive line, scored a touchdown on a long fumble recovery early in the second quarter after Willie Jefferson batted down a pass from Trevor Harris at the line of scrimmage.

The play gave local fans a chance to get out of their seats but there was a caveat: the ball was obviously dead. Harris threw the ball forward, Jefferson knocked it back, and Vaughters picked it up long after it hit the turf. It’s unclear why the officials didn’t blow the play dead — then again, it’s preseason for them, too.

Though the play didn’t count, head coach Mike O’Shea touted it after the game as the type of effort he wants to see out of his players.

Young guns

We’ll surely see a lot more Terry Wilson and Chase Artopoeus next week, but I’d be remiss if Winnipeg’s two young quarterbacks didn’t get a mention. Wilson went six-of-eight for 72 yards, most of which came courtesy of rookie running back Quinton Cooley, while Artopoeus iced the game by completing five-of-six pass attempts for 43 yards. The rookie out of Tennessee-Chattanooga also scampered ten yards for a first down.

“It’s really awesome to be able to watch the other QBs play — Zach, Chris, Terry — and see what they’re doing and everything, but at some point you’re like, ‘Man, I kind of want to play a little bit, too,'” said Artopoeus. “I was definitely excited to get in. It was definitely an interesting circumstance given the score and the time left, having to manage that.”

“Terry did a really good job of using his feet and also he’s an accurate passer,” said Collaros. “Chase, in a game-ending situation, did a good job with the clock managing that stuff, and he showed how accurate he is, too.”

“I thought (Wilson and Artopoeus) played great,” said Streveler. “I thought it was a really good day for our room. (There was) one strip-sack but no interceptions. I thought those guys did a really good job of taking what the defence gave them, putting the ball in play, they were accurate. There was a couple of situations where they had to throw a hot or a kill or whatever, they did a great job of that. Those guys have had a great camp.”

“I thought they all did well,” said O’Shea. “They were all very efficient, they all ran the plan well. The young guys seemed poised, Chase seemed very poised going in there at the end. To use the clock the way he did, he delivered a great ball to the end zone.”

En guard

Liam Dobson’s vacated starting spot at left guard is up for grabs and veteran Tui Eli got the first chance to fill it, followed by second-year American Micah Vanterpool. Eli eventually moved to centre with second-year blocker Gabe Wallace taking over the spot, while American rookie Christophe Atkinson took over the other guard spot. By the fourth quarter, Wallace moved to right tackle with third-round pick Ethan Vibert and American rookie Tyler Elsbury at the guard spots and undrafted rookie Alexis Levesque-Gallant at centre.

This is a position that I’ll have to watch more next week with the added benefit of more frequent replays. Regardless, based on the reps alone, it appears Eli has the inside track to winning the starting job with Wallace as the likely sixth man.

Sign of the times

The press box at Princess Auto Stadium underwent renovations during the offseason to accommodate the construction of two new suites at the southernmost point of the westside stands.

In more than one respect, this feels like a sign of the times. More fans are attending games than ever before, which is obviously great for the Blue Bombers. At the same time, it speaks to the shrinking nature of the media business.

The press box, which used to seat around 50, now seats a little under 35. Save for special events like Grey Cup, this should still be an adequate amount of space. Hopefully, there won’t be a reason to cut the seating back again in another ten years.

Who’s your daddy?

A middle-aged man was shown on the video screens at Princess Auto Stadium wearing a shirt that read “O’Shea is my daddy.” While there’s a lot to unpack with that statement, it certainly illustrates the local popularity of Winnipeg’s head coach.

Next up

The Blue Bombers will play their second and final preseason game on Friday, May 30 when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders. After dressing a fairly veteran-laden roster at home, it’s likely that Winnipeg will take a young group on the road to give their first and second-year players one last chance to prove they belong.

The team won’t have long to consider final cuts as they’re due on Saturday, May 31 at 10:00 p.m. local time.