CFL unveils full 2025 American TV broadcast schedule on CBS Sports Network

The Canadian Football League has unveiled its full American broadcast schedule for the 2025 season.

For the third year in a row, 34 regular season CFL contests will be carried live on CBS Sports Network, including at least one Saturday game in 10 of the first 12 weeks of the season. Also included in the slate are marquee matchups like the Labour Day Classic and Thanksgiving Classic.

The remaining 47 regular season games, plus playoffs and the 112th Grey Cup, will be available to American fans via the league’s free streaming service, CFL+. The platform, which will also carry every game for international viewers, features on-demand viewing for up to 48 hours after each broadcast and is compatible with Apple AirPlay. However, CBS can elect to pick up more games, as they did for the Grey Cup in 2024.

As always, Canadian viewers can witness every game live on TSN, with select games being simulcast on CTV. French language affiliate RDS will also carry every game for the Montreal Alouettes, plus 25 additional regular season games and the entire postseason.

CBS Sports Network is available on all major cable, satellite, and telco distributors as well as online through YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV, and Hulu in the U.S. The CFL struck a deal with the network in April of 2023 worth a reported $1 million after previously partnering with ESPN. That deal expires following 2026 at the same time as the league’s deal with TSN.

The full American television broadcast schedule can be found below. All times are Eastern.

Week 1

Thursday, June 5: Ottawa at Saskatchewan — 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 7: Edmonton at B.C. — 10:00 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, June 12: B.C. at Winnipeg — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14: Calgary at Toronto — 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 14: Saskatchewan at Hamilton — 7:00 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, June 19: Montreal at Edmonton — 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 21: Ottawa at Calgary — 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 21: Winnipeg at B.C. — 7:00 p.m.

Week 4

Thursday, June 26: Edmonton at Winnipeg — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28: B.C. at Saskatchewan — 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: Toronto at Ottawa — 7:00 p.m.

Week 5

Thursday, July 3: Winnipeg at Calgary — 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 5: B.C. at Montreal — 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 6: Ottawa at Edmonton — 7:00 p.m.

Week 7

Thursday, July 17: Toronto at Montreal — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 18: Calgary at Winnipeg — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 19: Saskatchewan at B.C. — 7:00 p.m.

Week 8

Thursday, July 24: Montreal at Calgary — 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 26: Winnipeg at Toronto — 7:00 p.m.

Week 9

Saturday, August 2: Saskatchewan at Montreal — 7:00 p.m.

Week 10

Thursday, August 7: B.C. at Hamilton — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 9: Ottawa at Toronto — 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 9: Winnipeg at Calgary — 7:00 p.m.

Week 11

Thursday, August 14: Ottawa at Winnipeg — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 16: Hamilton at Saskatchewan — 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 16: Montreal at B.C. — 7:00 p.m.

Week 12

Thursday, August 21: Winnipeg at Montreal — 7:30 p.m.

Week 13

Sunday, August 31: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan — 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 1: Toronto at Hamilton — 2:30 p.m.

Monday, September 1: Edmonton at Calgary — 6:00 p.m.

Week 14

Friday, September 5: B.C. at Ottawa — 7:30 p.m.

Week 15

Friday, September 12: Winnipeg at Hamilton — 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 12: Ottawa at B.C. — 10:00 p.m.

Week 19

Monday, October 13: Ottawa at Montreal — 1:00 p.m.