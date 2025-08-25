Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Stampeders receiver Cam Echols: sources

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Cam Echols, per sources.

The 30-year-old native of Ennis, Texas played 12 games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2024, catching 31 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns, returning 12 punts for 109 yards, and returning eight kickoffs for 181 yards. He was released by the team in May.

The six-foot, 195-pound target had a two-year USFL stint with the New Jersey Generals, catching 26 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns and returning 32 kickoffs for 935 yards and one score. He was previously a member of the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but did not make the active roster for either team.

Prior to entering the professional ranks, Echols played at Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, and Texas Christian University, where he also participated on the track team. Over 46 collegiate contests, he caught 81 passes for 973 yards and five touchdowns and scored one punt return touchdown. He was a second-team All-American in track in 2014 and won the Big 12 title for indoor long jump in 2015.

The Blue Bombers lost Nic Demski and Jerreth Sterns, two of the team’s three leading receivers, to injury in last week’s win over the Montreal Alouettes. Dalton Schoen, who has missed six games due to a knee injury, could potentially return to the lineup this week, though that remains unclear.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.