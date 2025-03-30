Canadian DL Muftah Ageli dominated bench press at Eastern Michigan pro day

Canadian defensive tackle Muftah Ageli racked up big numbers at the Eastern Michigan pro day earlier this month.

Per sources, the six-foot, 298-pound defender managed to push out 33 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which would have tied him for the most at the 2025 NFL Combine. Just two prospects in the 2025 CFL Draft have posted higher tallies — Western defensive tackle Max Von Muehldorfer (34) and Sherbrooke offensive lineman Anthony Horth (41). Ageli had previously posted 40 reps at the 2024 East-West Bowl last May.

The native of Windsor, Ont. also recorded a 28-inch vertical and an eight-foot, nine-inch broad jump. He also clocked an unofficial 5.25-second forty-yard dash, 7.84-second three-cone, and 4.88-second short shuttle.

Scouts from seven NFL teams were on hand to watch the workout on March 20, including representatives from the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants.

Ageli concluded his collegiate career at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 2024, a Division II program located in Alva, Okla. He was named third-team all-conference after recording 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception over 10 games.

Prior to transferring down south, Ageli played three seasons at the University of Windsor where he recorded 80 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception over 25 games. In 2023, he was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian and a first-team OUA all-star. In 2022, he earned a second-team OUA all-star selection.

The rugged gap-plugger was able to test at Eastern Michigan at the request of scouts due to the school’s proximity to Windsor. He will get at least one more opportunity to showcase himself, as he has reportedly been invited to the Detroit Lions’ local pro day next month.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.