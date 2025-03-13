Edmonton Elks sign former Alberta Golden Bears DB/K Jonathan Giustini

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian defensive back and kicker Jonathan Giustini following his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The native of Calgary, Alta. played collegiately at the University of Alberta under head coach Chris Morris, who was hired as the new president of the Elks earlier this offseason.

Giustini made 149 total tackles, one tackle for loss, seven interceptions, 17 pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble over 43 career games with the Golden Bears. He was named a Canada West all-star and second-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2023.

The six-foot, 205-pounder also served as Alberta’s kicker, going 80-of-109 on his field goal attempts (73.4 percent), punting 147 times for a gross average of 39.3 yards, and kicking off 141 times for an average of 59.2 yards.

Giustini was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the sixth round of the 2024 CFL Draft and participated in training camp with the team, though he was sent back to school. Ed Hervey, who was the general manager in Hamilton last year, is now the general manager in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Elks finished fourth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the B.C. Lions at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.