Legendary Saskatchewan Huskies’ QB Mason Nyhus hired as assistant head coach

One of the greatest players in the history of the University of Saskatchewan is making his return home.

On Thursday, the team announced that former quarterback Mason Nyhus will re-join the program as assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.

“This is a great day for Huskie Football,” head coach Scott Flory said in a statement. “Adding someone of Mason’s character, aptitude, leadership, and personality is going to elevate our program and coaching staff. As a coach, you always know when a player is going to go on to have a career in coaching past their playing career, and that was evident with Mason. Even as a player, he thought and operated like a coach on the field. It is the perfect time to bring Mason back home to Huskie Football, the program is better with him involved.”

Nyhus has spent the past two seasons as quarterbacks coach for the University of British Columbia, helping Garrett Rooker to a Canada West all-star selection in 2023. The Thunderbirds finished made it all the way to the Vanier Cup that season, losing to the Montreal Carabins. He will now help to lead an offence helmed by his former backup Anton Amundrud.

“I am beyond excited to return to the Huskies and join this coaching staff – this truly feels like home,” Nyhus said as part of the announcement. “There is some unfinished business here for myself and the team, and I wanted to be a part of that. I believe this group has the ability to have that success and bring the Vanier Cup back to Saskatoon.”

The six-foot-two, 215-pound passer completed his U Sports career in 2022 after leading the Huskies to two consecutive appearances in the Vanier Cup. He threw for 9,649 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions over 51 career games and went his entire career without ever losing a game at home in Saskatoon.

Nyhus was named a Canada West all-star in back-to-back seasons and earned the conference’s Most Valuable Player award in 2022, becoming a finalist for the Hec Crighton Trophy. He was beaten out for the award by Laval University receiver Kevin Mital while settling for a second-team All-Canadian selection.

The Regina native went unselected in the 2022 CFL Draft but was later added to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ exclusive negotiation list. He was offered a contract by the team but elected not to sign it, instead choosing to pursue a career in education and coaching.

The Huskies went 5-3 last season, before upsetting UBC in the Canada West semi-final. They eventually fell to the Regina Rams in the Hardy Cup after Amundrud threw four interceptions.