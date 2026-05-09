Connect with us

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release former fourth-round CFL draft pick Connor Klassen, nine others

Photo: B.C. Lions. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The B.C. Lions have released Canadian offensive lineman Connor Klassen, the team announced on Saturday.

Klassen was B.C.’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, though he was released during last year’s training camp due to an injury.

The native of Big River, Sask. started 19 games at right tackle over two seasons at the University of Regina.

The six-foot-four, 310-pound blocker previously played for the Regina Thunder of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL), where he was a two-time Prairie Conference all-star.

The Lions have also released American receiver Jared Gipson, American offensive lineman Josh Castro, Canadian offensive lineman Kaiden Kertnopf, American defensive linemen Josh Castro, Ezekiel Vandenburgh, and D.J. Walden, American linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., and American defensive backs Jamorri Colson, Joe Foucha, and Tyrell Raby.

The B.C. Lions recently selected North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to a group of Canadians that already included Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman Casey Sayles and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. B.C. will play its first preseason game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23 and its first regular-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13.

In 2025, B.C. finished second in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record. They beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West Semi-Final but lost the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release former fourth-round CFL draft pick Connor Klassen, nine others

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release NFL, CFL veteran Christian Covington

Edmonton Elks

The CFL’s highest-paid defensive backs in 2026

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign UTSA standout Joshua Cephus, six others

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign Chattanooga standout Nunu Whatley, cut three

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr. signs contract extension with Calgary Stampeders

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Position battles to watch in Saskatchewan Roughriders 2026 CFL training camp

Saskatchewan Roughriders

3DownNation Podcast: CFL’s highest-paid players, training camp battles, season shift

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Brady Oliveira wants to play 10 CFL seasons, retire as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Five position battles to watch in Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former NFL defender Mitchell Agude

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former NFL player Gabe Jeudy-Lally, two others

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts release QB Max Duggan

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian Victor Olaniran

Ottawa Redblacks

The CFL’s highest-paid linebackers in 2026

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks release QB Matt Morrissey, 15 others

Montreal Alouettes

‘I’m at 100 percent’: Davis Alexander fully healthy for Montreal Alouettes CFL training camp

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign CFL veteran Marco Dubois, four others

U Sports

Concordia Stingers head coach Brad Collinson steps down after eight seasons

B.C. Lions

John Hodge’s 2026 CFL Mock Draft 2.0

Edmonton Elks

J.C. Sherritt credits attention to detail for Edmonton Elks’ defensive turnaround

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFL star Brady Oliveira criticizes new playoff format

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks claim no CFL salary cap cuts on horizon for million-dollar offensive line

News

AJ McCarron called Senator Tommy Tuberville to push for Taylor Elgersma UFL work visa

Montreal Alouettes

Jason Maas confident Anthony Calvillo will excel as Montreal Alouettes play-caller

CFL Draft

2026 CFL Draft position rankings: quarterbacks & running backs

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly claims he’s ‘a new person,’ getting back to NFL ‘always the goal’

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr. wants to avoid ‘rock bottom’ fall off with Calgary Stampeders in 2026 CFL season

CFL Draft

2026 CFL Draft position rankings: receivers

News

CFL expands Grey Cup playoffs to eight teams in 2027

Calgary Stampeders

Minnesota Vikings waive All-CFL defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings

B.C. Lions

Analyzing every pick in the 2026 CFL Draft

Ottawa Redblacks

Disrespected to highest-paid: Habakkuk Baldonado resets CFL standard for Global players with record contract

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Plaza of Honour inductee Paul McCallum ‘never would have left Saskatchewan’ if not for one person

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign Elon running back Rushawn Baker, one other

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fined for exceeding 2025 CFL salary cap

3DownNation Podcast


From 3DownNation Reporters

Justin Dunk

Position battles to watch in Saskatchewan Roughriders 2026 CFL training camp

John Hodge

The CFL’s highest-paid linebackers in 2026

JC Abbott

The CFL’s highest-paid defensive backs in 2026

 


Our Top Stories