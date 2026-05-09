B.C. Lions release former fourth-round CFL draft pick Connor Klassen, nine others

Photo: B.C. Lions. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The B.C. Lions have released Canadian offensive lineman Connor Klassen, the team announced on Saturday.

Klassen was B.C.’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, though he was released during last year’s training camp due to an injury.

The native of Big River, Sask. started 19 games at right tackle over two seasons at the University of Regina.

The six-foot-four, 310-pound blocker previously played for the Regina Thunder of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL), where he was a two-time Prairie Conference all-star.

The Lions have also released American receiver Jared Gipson, American offensive lineman Josh Castro, Canadian offensive lineman Kaiden Kertnopf, American defensive linemen Josh Castro, Ezekiel Vandenburgh, and D.J. Walden, American linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., and American defensive backs Jamorri Colson, Joe Foucha, and Tyrell Raby.

The B.C. Lions recently selected North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to a group of Canadians that already included Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman Casey Sayles and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. B.C. will play its first preseason game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23 and its first regular-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13.

In 2025, B.C. finished second in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record. They beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West Semi-Final but lost the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.