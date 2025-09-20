Around U Sports: McGill Redbirds beat Montreal Carabins for first time since 2002

There was a shocking upset in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) this week as the McGill Redbirds knocked off the Montreal Carabins for the first time since Jean Chrétien was Prime Minister. This week also saw the Regina Rams and Saskatchewan Huskies face off in their provincial rivalry and the Laurier Golden Hawks narrowly beat the Ottawa Gee-Gees to remain perfect on the season.

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action, highlighting standout performances and tracking possible playoff matchups. It will run until the second round of the playoffs, at which point 3DownNation will produce standalone articles for each game.

Montreal Carabins, 24 — McGill Redbirds, 31

The Redbirds pulled off the upset of the century as they scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to knock off the Carabins for the first time since 2002, ending a 36-game losing streak. Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald threw two touchdown passes in the win, while he and running back Jerry Momo combined for 298 yards and two scores along the ground. Pepe Gonzalez threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, though he was also intercepted three times.

Regina Rams, 20 — Saskatchewan Huskies, 22

The Huskies spoiled Regina’s perfect start to the season when Anton Amundrud threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Wiebe late in the fourth quarter. Saskatchewan did a nice job of slowing down their rival’s offensive attack, limiting Marshall Erichsen to 76 yards on 17 carries and holding Noah Pelletier under 200 pass yards. Wiebe, a late-round pick of the Roughriders in the 2025 CFL Draft, now has 31 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns through four games to start the season. This game drew a reported crowd of 5,571 to Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

Calgary Dinos, 22 — UBC Thunderbirds, 23

The Thunderbirds were outgained by almost 200 yards in this game but completed their late comeback as Toluwalope Ayedegbe scored a three-yard touchdown run with two minutes left, then Kieran Flannery-Fleck kicked a 17-yard field goal after UBC’s defence recorded an interception. Calgary still had a chance to win this game as time expired, though Vince Triumbari’s field goal attempt sailed just wide of the uprights. The Dinos took a whopping 14 penalties for 166 yards in the loss, which clearly cost them.

Saint Mary’s Huskies, 17 — St. FX X-Men, 20

St. FX handed the Huskies their first loss of the season in thrilling fashion as Silas Fagnan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Blackwood with two seconds on the clock to win the game. Saint Mary’s struggled to move the ball consistently, managing just 271 net yards of offence, as linebacker Owen Watrych racked up 12.5 tackles and a pass breakup for the X-Men. The Huskies, X-Men, and Bishop’s Gaiters now share a three-way tie for first place in the AUS at 3-1.

Laurier Golden Hawks, 30 — Ottawa Gee-Gees, 24

Laurier maintained its perfect record with the win, though the Gee-Gees made the game interesting after trailing 30-11 at halftime. Cal Wither threw for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the victory as Ottawa Redblacks draft pick Ethan Jordan made eight catches for 182 yards and two scores. Ottawa quarterback Josh Janssen also had a strong performance as he threw for 433 yards and a score.

Guelph Gryphons, 15 — McMaster Marauders, 25

Guelph’s season has gone from bad to worse with this defeat at the hands of the previously winless Marauders. Aidan Nemeth was McMaster’s most dangerous weapon on the day as he caught four passes for 145 yards and one touchdown, which came on an 81-yard play. The Marauders controlled the line of scrimmage as Guelph running back Donavin Milloy was held to 39 yards along the ground and Tristan Aboud, who threw for 283 yards and a touchdown, was sacked seven times.

Windsor Lancers, 34 — Toronto Varsity Blues, 14

Weabge Mombo and Nick Dimovski recorded a combined 20 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lancers to a second-straight win. Toronto’s offence, which was on fire to start the year, completely flamed out in this one, managing only seven first downs and 204 yards of net offence against Windsor’s tough defence. Derek Anderson recorded two sacks for the Lancers, while Istvan Assibo-Dadzie and Robert Springer both intercepted Varsity Blues quarterback Scott Barnett.

Laval Rouge et Or, 39 — Concordia Stingers, 14

The Rouge et Or led this game 36-0 at halftime and pulled several key starters for the second half. Hec Crighton Trophy hopeful Arnaud Desjardins threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in only two quarters of action, helping Laval reach 518 yards of net offence on the day. Antoine Ouimet threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the Stingers, while Concordia defensive back Thomas Dussault made four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Carleton Ravens, 48 — York Lions, 36

If you like offence, this was the game for you as these teams combined for a whopping 1,223 yards of net offence and 84 points. Tristan Lefebvre threw for 498 yards and four touchdowns for Carleton, including eight tosses for 221 yards and two scores to Tristan Ready. Matt Linn and Keagan Hall shared the quarterbacking duties for York, combining for 511 passing yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Queen’s Gaels, 58 — Waterloo Warriors, 18

Jared Chisari, who had a stint with the Ottawa Redblacks as an undrafted CFL free agent in 2024, ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead Queen’s to a one-sided win. The Gaels also got rushing scores from Isaiah Adams, Ethan Dahl, and Anthony Lio, while Cedric Smith caught a touchdown pass from Alex Vreeken. Waterloo’s two major scores came along the ground courtesy of Nick Orr and Brandon Riggan.

Bishop’s Gaiters, 20 — Acadia Axemen, 5

This was a one-score game for a good chunk of the fourth quarter but the Gaiters eventually pulled away when Justin Quirion threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Oliver Burnett. The veteran quarterback finished the game with two touchdown passes for Bishop’s, throwing the other to Mouhamadou Dia, though he also tossed two interceptions. Acadia managed a measly 163 yards of net offence in the loss as Tyran Duval completed only eight passes for 66 yards and two interceptions.

Alberta Golden Bears, 7 — Manitoba Bisons, 34

The Bisons led this game by 23 points at halftime and never looked back as they drew their record to an even 2-2. Breydon Stubbs and Noah Anderson combined for 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Manitoba, while quarterbacks Jackson Tachinski and Cole Anseeuw both threw touchdown passes. The Golden Bears struggled to generate points against a young Bisons defence as Eli Hetlinger and Cade Labrecque were both picked off in the loss.

The Sherbrooke Vert et Or (RSEQ), Mount Allison Mounties (AUS), and Western Mustangs (OUA) were on byes this week.

Below are the updated standings from the four conferences across the country.

Atlantic University Sports (AUS)

Saint Mary’s Huskies 3-1

Bishop’s Gaiters 3-1

St. FX X-Men 3-1

Acadia Axemen 1-3

Mount Allison Mounties 0-4



Ontario University Athletics (OUA)

Laurier Golden Hawks 5-0

Western Mustangs 4-0

Ottawa Gee-Gees 3-2

Queen’s Gaels 3-2

York Lions 2-2

Windsor Lancers 2-2

Carleton Ravens 2-2

McMaster Marauders 1-3

Guelph Gryphons 1-4

Waterloo Warriors 1-4

Toronto Varsity Blues 1-4

Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ)

Montreal Carabins 3-1

Laval Rouge et Or 3-1

McGill Redbirds 2-2

Concordia Stingers 1-3

Sherbrooke Vert et Or 1-3

Canada West

Regina Rams 3-1

Saskatchewan Huskies 3-1

Calgary Dinos 2-2

UBC Thunderbirds 2-2

Manitoba Bisons 2-2

Alberta Golden Bears 0-4