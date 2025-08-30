Edmonton Elks sign first-round CFL Global Draft pick Richard Jibunor

The Edmonton Elks have added signed Global defensive lineman Richard Jibunor to their practice roster.
The six-foot-three, 230-pound edge rusher was selected by the Elks with the third overall pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. He previously tried out for the Seattle Seahawks after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but did not sign a contract.
Jibunor spent four seasons at Troy University from 2020 to 2023, suiting up for 50 games. He recorded 174 total tackles, 46 tackles-for-loss, 30 sacks, three interceptions, and forced nine fumbles, finishing fourth all-time in school history for both sacks and TFLs. He was a three-time third-team All-Sun Belt selection and earned first-team honours as a senior in 2023.
The native of Delta State, Nigeria was a four-star recruit and originally signed with Auburn University. He recorded eight tackles and two sacks as a freshman with the Tigers before transferring.
The Edmonton Elks (4-6) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (7-3) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Stampeders beat up Saskatchewan last week to sweep the season series.
The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 29 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 770 CHQR in Calgary.