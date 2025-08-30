Edmonton Elks sign first-round CFL Global Draft pick Richard Jibunor

The Edmonton Elks (4-6) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (7-3) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Stampeders beat up Saskatchewan last week to sweep the season series.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 29 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 770 CHQR in Calgary.