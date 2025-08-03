Calgary Stampeders sign former second-round CFL draft pick Kyle Samson, release one

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian defensive tackle Kyle Samson to their practice roster.

The six-foot-three, 290-pound defender spent the first seven games of the regular season on Hamilton’s practice roster before being released on July 30. He was acquired by the Tiger-Cats via trade from the Blue Bombers in April, a deal that saw Canadian running back Matthew Peterson head to Winnipeg.

Samson was originally selected in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft. The University of British Columbia graduate dressed for only one game as a rookie — the Grey Cup — but didn’t register any statistics.

The native of Hamilton, Ont. dressed for 25 collegiate games over four seasons at UBC, recording 48.5 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one interception. He was a two-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian and helped the Thunderbirds win the Hardy Cup and Mitchell Bowl in 2023.

In a corresponding move, the Stampeders released American defensive back Bentlee Sanders.

The five-foot-nine, 187-pound defender has not appeared in a game this season, splitting time between the practice roster and one-game injured list. He played 16 games and made 10 starts in 2024, recording 45 defensive tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

The Stampeders (5-3) will return to action on Saturday, August 9, when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) at 7:00 p.m. EDT.