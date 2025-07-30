Hamilton Tiger-Cats release former second-round CFL draft pick Kyle Samson, sign one

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released Canadian defensive lineman Kyle Samson.

The six-foot-three, 290-pound defender was acquired by the Tiger-Cats via trade from the Blue Bombers in April, a deal that saw Canadian running back Matthew Peterson head to Winnipeg. Samson spent the first seven games of the regular-season on Hamilton’s practice roster.

The 24-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft. The University of British Columbia graduate dressed for only one game as a rookie — the Grey Cup — but didn’t register any statistics.

The native of Hamilton, Ont. dressed for 25 collegiate games over four seasons at the University of British Columbia, recording 48.5 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one interception. He was a two-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian and helped the Thunderbirds win the Hardy Cup and Mitchell Bowl in 2023.

Hamilton has also signed American defensive lineman Maalik Hall to its practice roster.

The 26-year-old participated in training camp with the team earlier this year but didn’t make the final roster. The six-foot-three, 235-pound native of Athens, Texas was previously a member of the New York Jets and UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Hall played collegiately at Southeastern Oklahoma State where he recorded 151 total tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles over 43 games. He was a two-time All-Conference selection and was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.